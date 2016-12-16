Dec 16 Eyeonid Group Ab :

* Signs 3-year cooperation agreement with mySafety Group

* Based on mySafety's current business in Sweden total contract value is estimated to be in the range of 13 million Swedish crowns-21 million Swedish crowns ($1.4 million-$2.2 million)

* Contract value does not include period of notice of up to three additional years Source text for Eikon:

