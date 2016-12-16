Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 16 Eyeonid Group Ab :
* Signs 3-year cooperation agreement with mySafety Group
* Based on mySafety's current business in Sweden total contract value is estimated to be in the range of 13 million Swedish crowns-21 million Swedish crowns ($1.4 million-$2.2 million)
* Contract value does not include period of notice of up to three additional years Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.3906 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)