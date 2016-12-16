BRIEF-Japan Airlines Co's revenue probably slid 5 percent for 9 months ended Dec 31 -Nikkei
* Japan Airlines' Group operating profit likely fell 20% on the year to around 135 billion yen for the 9 months ended Dec. 31 - Nikkei
Dec 16 Aurobindo Pharma Ltd :
* says co became aware of complaint from numerous states filed in Connecticut
* says received subpoena in mar 2016 requesting non-product specific information
* says have not received any further requests for information or subpoenas after March 2016 subpoena
* says sales of Glyburide by our US subsidiary is not material Source text (bit.ly/2hALPlP) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
NEW HAVEN, Conn., Jan 27 A federal jury found former Jefferies Group bond trader Jesse Litvak guilty for a second time for defrauding customers on bond prices, but acquitted him on nine of the 10 counts he faced.
* Canon's group operating profit is seen topping 250 billion yen ($2.17 billion) for the fiscal year ending December 2017 - nikkei