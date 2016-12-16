Dec 16 Aap Implantate AG :

* Completes sale of remaining stake in Aap Joints GmbH

* Announces completion of sale of remaining stake of 33 percent in Aap Joints GmbH

* By completing this transaction, aap receives an amount of about 0.4 million euros ($417,720.00) by year end Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9576 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)