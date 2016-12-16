BRIEF-Human Health Holdings expects a decrease in HY profit
* Profit attributable to shareholders for six months ended 31 December 2016 is expected to decrease by approximately HK$3 million
Dec 16 Aap Implantate AG :
* Completes sale of remaining stake in Aap Joints GmbH
* Announces completion of sale of remaining stake of 33 percent in Aap Joints GmbH
* By completing this transaction, aap receives an amount of about 0.4 million euros ($417,720.00) by year end Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9576 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Shares fall 1.25 pct to $60.50 premarket (Adds details, shares)
* Novan reports topline results from SB204 phase 3 pivotal trials