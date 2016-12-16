Dec 16 Avtovaz :

* Says received applications for exercise of pre-emptive right to acquire 2.68 billion shares

* Says 1.65 billion shares have been paid for under exercise of pre-emptive right

* Says 1.63 billion shares can be placed in open subscription

* Avtovaz is placing 3.28 billion shares at 9 roubles per share Source text - bit.ly/2hE4NoH

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)