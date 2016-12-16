Dec 16 CCT Land Holdings Ltd

* announcement Regarding Disposal Of Shares And Convertible Bonds Of The Company By The Substantial Shareholder

* informed by substantial shareholder, CCT FORTIS, that on 16 dec cct securities, unit of cct fortis, disposed of aggregate of 14bln shares

* cct securities also disposed convertible bonds with aggregate principal amount of hk$495.7 million to certain investors

* convertible bonds with aggregate principal amount of hk$495.7 million which are convertible at existing conversion price of hk$0.01 per conversion share

* Board does not expect that disposal will have any material adverse effect on operations of group.