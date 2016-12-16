Dec 16 ExeoTech Invest AB (publ) :

* Enters into letter of intent for acquisition of restaurant wholesaler in Skåne

* Total purchase price is expected to amount to about 1.5 million Swedish crowns ($159,879)

* It is intended that acquisition will be completed before Jan. 31, 2017

