Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 16 Vision Values Holdings Ltd
* discloseable Transaction Acquisition Of The Entire Issued Share Capital Of The Target Company
* Purchaser, a wholly-owned subsidiary of company, entered into agreement with vendor
* Purchaser agreed to purchase sale share and sale loan at total purchase price of hk$51 million
* Total purchase price will be satisfied by balance of proceeds raised in 2013 through placing of new shares
* Purchaser is Star Power Global & target co is Power Able Enterprises Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)