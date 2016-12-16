Dec 16 Vision Values Holdings Ltd

* discloseable Transaction Acquisition Of The Entire Issued Share Capital Of The Target Company

* Purchaser, a wholly-owned subsidiary of company, entered into agreement with vendor

* Purchaser agreed to purchase sale share and sale loan at total purchase price of hk$51 million

* Total purchase price will be satisfied by balance of proceeds raised in 2013 through placing of new shares

* Purchaser is Star Power Global & target co is Power Able Enterprises