Dec 16 Sasini Ltd :

* Says that earnings for current FY are expected to be lower by at least 25% than the earnings reported for the same period in 2015

* Says drop in profit was primarily by the fact that, financial statements for FY 2015 included a significant one-off net capital gain relating to disposal of land Source: j.mp/2hNRHc0 Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)