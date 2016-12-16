Dec 16 Horizon Pharma Plc :

* Horizon Pharma Plc - Horizon Pharma Plc has entered into a rebate agreement with Express Scripts-sec filing

* Horizon Pharma - as result of new rebate agreement, which begins Jan 1, 2017, DUEXIS and VIMOVO will be removed from express scripts exclusion list

* Horizon Pharma Plc - PENNSAID 2% and RAYOS were not previously on Express Scripts exclusion list, both medicines are a part of rebate agreement