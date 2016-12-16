UPDATE 3-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 27
Jan 27 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were up 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open on Friday.
Dec 16 Horizon Pharma Plc :
* Horizon Pharma Plc - Horizon Pharma Plc has entered into a rebate agreement with Express Scripts-sec filing
* Horizon Pharma - as result of new rebate agreement, which begins Jan 1, 2017, DUEXIS and VIMOVO will be removed from express scripts exclusion list
* Horizon Pharma Plc - PENNSAID 2% and RAYOS were not previously on Express Scripts exclusion list, both medicines are a part of rebate agreement Source text (bit.ly/2gRsA83) Further company coverage:
Jan 27 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were up 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open on Friday.
* Toshiba approves plans to split off chip business by end-March
* As of December 31, 2016, cash and cash equivalents were 45.6 million euros ($48.1 million)