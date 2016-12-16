Dec 16 Yu Tak International Holdings

* Placing Of New Share Under General Mandate

* Net proceeds from placing of approximately hk$26.1 million

* Placing agent to place, to not less than six independent placees for up to 237.7 million new shares at a price of hk$0.11 per placing share

* Company and placing agent entered into placing agreement

* Placing agent is Asa Securities Limited