BRIEF-CRCAM Sud Rhone Alpes FY net profit group share down at 112.2 million euros
* FY consolidated net income group share 112.2 million euros ($119.94 million) versus 126.0 million euros year ago
Dec 16 Target Insurance Holdings Ltd
* Group will record a net loss for year ending 31 december 2016
* Estimated net loss was attributable by impairment loss of available-for-sale financial assets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Jan 27 The U.S. dollar rose to a one-week high against the yen on Friday on hopes U.S. President Donald Trump's pro-growth policies will further bolster the economy, and a key index of global equity markets slipped as investors paused after a recent rally.
* S&P revises Turkey sovereign credit outlook down to negative from stable; current rating is BB