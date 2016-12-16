BRIEF-Tipiak FY revenue up at 197.6 million euros
* FY revenue 197.6 million euros ($211.25 million) versus 192.6 million euros year ago Source text: http://bit.ly/2kboNDx Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9354 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Dec 16 Skynet Group Ltd :
* Deal for consideration of hk$2.5 million
* Pursuant to which vendor to sell, and purchaser to acquire sale share (representing entire issued share capital of target company)
* Vendor is eds international holdings ltd, purchaser is li man tak and target company is eds (asia) ltd
* Vendor and purchaser entered into disposal agreement
* Vendor to sell and purchaser to acquire sale share and sale loan
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* FY revenue 197.6 million euros ($211.25 million) versus 192.6 million euros year ago Source text: http://bit.ly/2kboNDx Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9354 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
GENEVA, Jan 27 The European Union scored a few legal hits against Russia in a World Trade Organization ruling on Friday, having launched a challenge in May 2014 against Russian anti-dumping duties on German and Italian light commercial vehicles.
OTTAWA, Jan 27 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will end cash-for-access fundraisers, a government source said on Friday, bowing to pressure about the political events that allowed wealthy donors to meet with top officials away from prying eyes.