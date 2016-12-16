Dec 16 Skynet Group Ltd :

* Deal for consideration of hk$2.5 million

* Pursuant to which vendor to sell, and purchaser to acquire sale share (representing entire issued share capital of target company)

* Vendor is eds international holdings ltd, purchaser is li man tak and target company is eds (asia) ltd

* Vendor and purchaser entered into disposal agreement

* Vendor to sell and purchaser to acquire sale share and sale loan

