BRIEF-Gentex reports Q4 earnings per share $1.19
* Gentex reports fourth quarter and year end 2016 financial results
Dec 16 Federal Mogul Izmit :
* Federal-Mogul Germany Investments Holding holds 42.5 percent in the company
* Simed yatirim holding holds 42.5 percent in the company
* Federal-Mogul UK Investments transfers its 50 percent stake in Federal-Mogul Powetrain Otomotiv to Federal-Mogul Germany
* After the share transaction Federal-Mogul Germany Investments Holding becomes indirect shareholder through Federal-Mogul Powetrain Otomotiv which own 85 percent of Federal Mogul Izmit
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Gentex reports fourth quarter and year end 2016 financial results
STUTTGART, Jan 27 German car parts maker Bosch reported a slide in profits for 2016 as it invested in the development of products for connected and electric vehicles.
* Termination would release group from obligation of contributing capital commitment in total amount of RMB75 million to JV companies