Dec 16 Oceanic Iron Ore Corp

* Oceanic Iron Ore Corp - issuance of 500,000 common shares of co from treasury as settlement of $100,000 2016 advance royalty payment to SPG Royalties

* Oceanic Iron Ore - settlement of advance royalty payment pursuant to terms of amendment in respect of royalty agreement with SPG announced on Dec 8