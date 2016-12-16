US STOCKS-Wall St slips as earnings, GDP data disappoint
* Microsoft, Intel higher as quarterly results beat estimates
Dec 16 Honeywell International Inc
* CFO says "2016 was a peak year for aero OEM incentives and this will become a modest tailwind for us in 2017 and beyond"
* CFO says seeing more positive sentiment from customers overall, and signs of a slight recovery, in oil and gas
* CFO says assuming modest increase in U.S. defense spending in 2017
* CFO says expect to continue to grow in excess of GDP in high growth regions, most notably in India and China
* CFO says Mexico is an "attractive large market and it's one of many high growth regions that are very important to us"
* COO says expects co's software business units to grow at double-digit compounded annual growth rate over next five yrs
* CFO says, in commercial aviation, continue to see a healthy aftermarket, particularly in the air transport space, but a more challenging OEM market
* CFO says OEM revenue and business and general aviation will be down double digits in 2017 as most platforms face a soft market for new jets
* CFO says, longer term, by late 2018 or 2019, anticipate a return to growth in business and general aviation OEM revenue as markets improve
* CFO says assuming global GDP growth of 2.5 percent in 2017, slightly lower than IHS's global insights projection of 2.8 percent
* CFO says capex to modestly decline in 2017, and then "more significantly" in 2018 Further company coverage:
