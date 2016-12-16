Dec 16 SHL Telemedicine Ltd :

* Eyal Bakshi and Eli Alroy resigned from their role as directors

* Will hold special general meeting of shareholders on Jan. 5, 2017 where new independent (external) director will be elected to board of directors for three-year term

Current candidates are Ronen Harel and Gil Sharon