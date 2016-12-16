BRIEF-KBC Ancora H1 loss turns to profit after tax of 67.2 million euros
* H1 recurring financial profit 68.2 million euros ($72.91 million) versus loss of 9.4 million euros year ago
Dec 16 Axis Bank Ltd
* Axis Bank Ltd says Axis Bank cuts MCLRs
* Axis Bank -decided to reduce MCLRs of bank by 10 BPS in overnight tenor and by 15 BPS across all other tenors. This will be effective from December 17, 2016 Source text - (bit.ly/2hCGGap) Further company coverage:
* FY net banking income (on individual basis) 576.9 million euros versus 581.8 million euros ($621.89 million) year ago
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW, January 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Bank Zenit's (BZ) Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to 'BB' from 'BB-' and removed it from Rating Watch Positive (RWP). The Outlook is Stable. The agency has also downgraded BZ's Viability Rating (VR) to 'b+' from 'bb-'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR The u