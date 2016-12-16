UPDATE 2-AbbVie's revenue misses as Hep C, cancer drugs drag
* Shares fall 1.25 pct to $60.50 premarket (Adds details, shares)
Dec 16 Crispr Therapeutics Ag -
* Crispr Therapeutics, Intellia Therapeutics, Caribou Biosciences and Ers Genomics announce global agreement on the foundational intellectual property for CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing technology
* Parties commit to maintain and coordinate prosecution, defense and enforcement of CRISPR/Cas9 foundational patent portfolio worldwide Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Shares fall 1.25 pct to $60.50 premarket (Adds details, shares)
* Novan reports topline results from SB204 phase 3 pivotal trials
* AirXpanders raises A$45 million ($34 million USD) in private placement