BRIEF-KBC Ancora H1 loss turns to profit after tax of 67.2 million euros
* H1 recurring financial profit 68.2 million euros ($72.91 million) versus loss of 9.4 million euros year ago
Dec 16 Raiffeisen Bank International AG :
* RZB and RBI have passed resolution on merger exchange ratio
* Current RBI free float percentage will be 34.9 percent following execution of transaction
* Number of shares issued will increase by 35,960,583 to 328,939,621
* Extraordinary general meeting of RBI which is to vote on merger, requiring a 75 percent majority of share capital present, is planned for Jan. 24, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* H1 recurring financial profit 68.2 million euros ($72.91 million) versus loss of 9.4 million euros year ago
* FY net banking income (on individual basis) 576.9 million euros versus 581.8 million euros ($621.89 million) year ago
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW, January 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Bank Zenit's (BZ) Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to 'BB' from 'BB-' and removed it from Rating Watch Positive (RWP). The Outlook is Stable. The agency has also downgraded BZ's Viability Rating (VR) to 'b+' from 'bb-'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR The u