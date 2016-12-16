Dec 16 Yichang Hec Changjiang Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Parent company shall transfer total consideration of rmb19.3mln

* Company and parent company entered into capital increase agreement

* Parent company has agreed to subscribe in cash for, an aggregate of 1.2 million new domestic shares at rmb16.12 per new domestic share

* Company could use proceeds from proposed subscription to further develop its business

* Proceeds from issue of new domestic shares are expected to be approximately rmb19.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: