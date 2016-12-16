Dec 16 Viacom Inc

* Viacom Inc - Former president and CEO Philippe Dauman's 2016 total compenstaion includes one time separation payment of $58.0 million

* Viacom Inc - Former president and CEO Philippe P. Dauman's 2016 total compensation was $93 million - sec filing

* Former president and CEO, Thomas Dooley's FY 2016 total compensation was $27.93 million

* CFO Wade Davis FY 2016 total compensation was $5.45 million versus $5.97 million in FY 2015 Source: (bit.ly/2hrHykj) Further company coverage: