BRIEF-Joe Edwards reports 5.67 percent passive stake in United Bancshares Inc
* Joe Edwards reports 5.67 percent passive stake in United Bancshares Inc as of Dec. 31 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2ktmNDY) Further company coverage:
Dec 16 Viacom Inc
* Viacom Inc - Former president and CEO Philippe Dauman's 2016 total compenstaion includes one time separation payment of $58.0 million
* Viacom Inc - Former president and CEO Philippe P. Dauman's 2016 total compensation was $93 million - sec filing
* Former president and CEO, Thomas Dooley's FY 2016 total compensation was $27.93 million
* CFO Wade Davis FY 2016 total compensation was $5.45 million versus $5.97 million in FY 2015 Source: (bit.ly/2hrHykj) Further company coverage:
* Joe Edwards reports 5.67 percent passive stake in United Bancshares Inc as of Dec. 31 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2ktmNDY) Further company coverage:
* Novan reports topline results from SB204 phase 3 pivotal trials
* Moody's says Indonesia's new mining regulations credit negative for FCX