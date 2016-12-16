UPDATE 2-AbbVie's revenue misses as Hep C, cancer drugs drag
* Shares fall 1.25 pct to $60.50 premarket (Adds details, shares)
Dec 16 Medical And Surgical Centre Ltd :
* Says it has approved acquisition of Apollo Bramwell Hospital's business operations
* Acquisition for maximum consideration of 700 million rupees and an annual rent for land and buildings of 60 million rupees, inclusive of all taxes Source: bit.ly/2hrFeda Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Novan reports topline results from SB204 phase 3 pivotal trials
* AirXpanders raises A$45 million ($34 million USD) in private placement