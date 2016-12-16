BRIEF-CRCAM Languedoc FY net profit down at 159.8 million euros
* FY net banking income (on individual basis) 576.9 million euros versus 581.8 million euros ($621.89 million) year ago
Dec 16 CIEL Ltd :
* Says exclusivity rights for acquisition of Apollo Bramwell Hospital's business operations has been assigned to Medical and Surgical Centre Ltd
* The above exclusivity rights was granted by NIC Healthcare Ltd to CIEL Ltd'S subsidiary, CIEL Healthcare Africa
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW, January 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Bank Zenit's (BZ) Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to 'BB' from 'BB-' and removed it from Rating Watch Positive (RWP). The Outlook is Stable. The agency has also downgraded BZ's Viability Rating (VR) to 'b+' from 'bb-'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR The u
ATHENS, Jan 27 Greek 10-year bond yields shot up and stocks tumbled on Friday, a day after euro zone finance ministers acknowledged the country's fiscal progress but failed to break an impasse with the International Monetary Fund over its future bailout targets.