Dec 16 Aurum Pacific China Group Ltd

* placing Of New Shares Under General Mandate

* Company entered into placing agreement with placing agent kgi asia limited

* Placing agent agreed to place up to 181.4 million new shares at a price of hk$0.16 per placing share

* net proceeds from placing of approximately hk$28.3 million

* Company will bear all costs and expenses of approximately hk$760,000 in connection with placing