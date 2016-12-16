BRIEF-Amgen receives positive CHMP opinion for ABP 501
* Amgen receives positive CHMP opinion for ABP 501 (biosimilar adalimumab) for the treatment of certain inflammatory diseases
Dec 16 FireEye Inc :
* NATO and FireEye announce cyber information sharing agreement
* To ensure privacy of FireEye and NATO data, only generic, non-attributable data will be shared between two organizations
* FireEye - co and NATO communications and information agency today announced an industry partnership agreement for cyber security information sharing
* Agreement will foster timely information sharing on cyber threats discovered by FireEye and NATO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Amgen receives positive CHMP opinion for ABP 501 (biosimilar adalimumab) for the treatment of certain inflammatory diseases
* Pfizer receives positive CHMP opinion in europe for xeljanz (tofacitinib citrate) for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dollar up for 2nd day, claws back more of its recent losses