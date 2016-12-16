BRIEF-CRCAM Languedoc FY net profit down at 159.8 million euros
* FY net banking income (on individual basis) 576.9 million euros versus 581.8 million euros ($621.89 million) year ago
Dec 16 Wells Fargo & Co -
* Wells Fargo reports November retail banking customer activity
* Nov branch banker interactions were down LM and YOY primarily driven by a slowdown in new account openings
* November new credit card applications were up 3% LM, but were down 45% YOY
* Nov point-of-sale debit card transactions were down 5% LM consistent with seasonal slowdown experienced last year
* Consumer checking account opens in november were down 9% LM and 41% YOY
* Total branch interactions were down 5% from October 2016 (linked month "LM') and down 3% from November 2015
* Average consumer and small business deposit balances were up modestly LM and up 8% YOY in november
* November point-of-sale active consumer credit card accounts were unchanged LM, but up 8% YOY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW, January 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Bank Zenit's (BZ) Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to 'BB' from 'BB-' and removed it from Rating Watch Positive (RWP). The Outlook is Stable. The agency has also downgraded BZ's Viability Rating (VR) to 'b+' from 'bb-'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR The u
ATHENS, Jan 27 Greek 10-year bond yields shot up and stocks tumbled on Friday, a day after euro zone finance ministers acknowledged the country's fiscal progress but failed to break an impasse with the International Monetary Fund over its future bailout targets.