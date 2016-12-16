US STOCKS-Wall St slips as earnings, GDP data disappoint
* Microsoft, Intel higher as quarterly results beat estimates
Dec 16 Black Dragon Gold Corp
* Black Dragon Gold Corp says announced that company and RMB Australia Holdings Limited have agreed to close re-purchase of RMB USD 10 million debt facility
* Black Dragon Gold Corp says close re-purchase of RMB USD 10 million debt facility by or before 20 January 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Microsoft, Intel higher as quarterly results beat estimates
LONDON, Jan 27 Austria's OMV has agreed to buy a 7 percent stake in Libya's Nafoura oil field from U.S. company Occidental Petroleum Corp, increasing its share in the field, two Libyan oil officials told Reuters on Friday.
LONDON, Jan 27 London commuters face more travel chaos in February and March as underground train staff press their case over staffing levels with another round of strikes.