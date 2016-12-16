Dec 16 Danish jewellery maker Pandora

* Says has made an agreement with Gielen Trading to acquire its Pandora store network in Belgium and Luxembourg on June 30, 2017

* Says will pay a total amount of 14 million euro ($14.6 million) to Gielen Trading

* Says with the agreement it will add to its retail chain 13 Pandora owned concept stores and three shop-in-shops located in the two countries

($1 = 0.9590 euros) (Copenhagen newsroom)