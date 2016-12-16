Dec 16 New York A.G. Schneiderman
* New York A.G. Schneiderman announces Deutsche Bank will
pay $37 million penalty for fraudulent order routing practices
* NY A.G. Schneiderman says "as part of agreement, Deutsche
Bank admits that it misled investors and violated new york state
and federal securities laws"
* NY A.G. Schneiderman says investigation of Deutsche Bank
found, and bank has admitted, that bank's "marketing of dprm was
materially misleading"
* NY A.G. Schneiderman-Payment to settle investigations into
false statements, omissions made relating to marketing of bank's
routing services
* NY A.G. Schneiderman says Deutsche Bank "failed to inform
its clients that its "dark pool ranking model" was not
functioning for over two years"
* NY A.G. Schneiderman says "misleading and self-serving
marketing about order routing services will not be tolerated"
