Dec 16 Donegal Group Inc
* Donegal Mutual Insurance Company - co and Mountain States
insurance group announce strategic affiliation
* Will exclude business of Mountain States Insurance group
from its pooling agreement with atlantic states insurance
company
* Agreement whereby policyholders of mountain states will
merge with and into Donegal Mutual
* Executive officers of mountain states will become officers
of Donegal Mutual
* Board of directors of mountain states mutual has
unanimously approved merger
* Upon consummation of merger, will enter quota share
reinsurance, services, technology license deals with Mountain
States' insurance units
