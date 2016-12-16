UPDATE 2-AbbVie's revenue misses as Hep C, cancer drugs drag
* Shares fall 1.25 pct to $60.50 premarket (Adds details, shares)
Dec 16 Biophytis SA :
* Presents preliminary clinical data of SARA-PK, and new preclinical data of Sarconeos for treating sarcopenia
* Expects to obtain the regulatory approvals to start the phase 2B SARA-INT mid-2017.
* Novan reports topline results from SB204 phase 3 pivotal trials
* AirXpanders raises A$45 million ($34 million USD) in private placement