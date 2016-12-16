UPDATE 1-London underground staff, BA cabin crew, to strike next month
LONDON, Jan 27 London commuters face more travel chaos in February and March as underground train staff press their case over staffing levels with another round of strikes.
Dec 16 Adocia SA :
* Adocia and Lilly announce successful completion of an insulin pump study with biochaperone Lispro in people with type 1 diabetes
* Biochaperone Lispro U100 demonstrated a statistically significant increase in insulin exposure over first 30 minutes after a mealtime bolus compared to humalog
* Biochaperone Lispro U100 and humalog showed similar safety results and were well tolerated
* An accelerated absorption profile of biochaperone lispro U100 was observed across three insulin delivery devices tested Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, Jan 27 London commuters face more travel chaos in February and March as underground train staff press their case over staffing levels with another round of strikes.
NEW HAVEN, Conn., Jan 27 A federal jury on Friday found former Jefferies Group bond trader Jesse Litvak guilty on one count of securities fraud for cheating his customers on bond prices, but acquitted him on nine other counts.
SAO PAULO, Jan 27 General Atlantic LLC has tapped Latin America Managing Director Martín Escobari to become co-chairman of the U.S. private equity firm's global investment committee, a Brazilian blog said on Friday.