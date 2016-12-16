Dec 16 Innospec Inc

* Innospec inc - on December 14, 2016, co, units entered into a third amendment and restatement agreement-SEC filing

* Innospec Inc- amended credit agreement retains $200 million revolving credit facility available to company and adds a term loan facility of $110 million

* Innospec Inc - termination date of revolving facility remains November 6, 2020

* Innospec Inc - proceeds of term loan are to be used in connection with company's obligations under share and asset purchase agreement

* Innospec Inc- term loan has an $11 million repayment installment due December 28, 2017, a $16.5 million installment due December 28, 2018

* Innospec Inc - term loan has a $22 million installment due December 28, 2019, with outstanding balance due on November 6, 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: