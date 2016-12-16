UPDATE 1-London underground staff, BA cabin crew, to strike next month
LONDON, Jan 27 London commuters face more travel chaos in February and March as underground train staff press their case over staffing levels with another round of strikes.
Dec 16 U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission:
* LG Electronics recalls portable air conditioners due to fire hazard
* Firm has received 4 reports of fires that have caused $380,000 in property damage relating to LG air conditioners
* Recall involves 3 models of 7,000 and 8,000 BTU LG portable air conditioners including model numbers LP0711WNR, LP0813WNR, and LP0814WNR
* LG recalling about 466,000 air conditioners, in addition to 36,000 which were sold in Canada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, Jan 27 London commuters face more travel chaos in February and March as underground train staff press their case over staffing levels with another round of strikes.
NEW HAVEN, Conn., Jan 27 A federal jury on Friday found former Jefferies Group bond trader Jesse Litvak guilty on one count of securities fraud for cheating his customers on bond prices, but acquitted him on nine other counts.
SAO PAULO, Jan 27 General Atlantic LLC has tapped Latin America Managing Director Martín Escobari to become co-chairman of the U.S. private equity firm's global investment committee, a Brazilian blog said on Friday.