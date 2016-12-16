UPDATE 1-London underground staff, BA cabin crew, to strike next month
LONDON, Jan 27 London commuters face more travel chaos in February and March as underground train staff press their case over staffing levels with another round of strikes.
Dec 16 Celsion Corp :
* Expect to initiate additional sites for Phase III Optima trial in Vietnam in early 2017
* Recently met with China Food and Drug Administration (CFDA) to discuss ongoing Phase 3 Optima program and regulatory pathway for Thermodox in China
* CFDA informed Co if Phase 3 Optima trial is successful, trial could serve as basis for a direct regulatory filing in China
* Phase III Optima study is expected to enroll up to 550 patients at up to 75 clinical sites in U.S., Europe, China, Asia Pacific
* Celsion Corporation announces progress with Thermodox development efforts in China and Asia Pacific
* CFDA informed Co if Phase 3 trial is successful, trial could serve as basis for direct regulatory filing in China without need to file for prior approval in U.S. or European Union Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, Jan 27 London commuters face more travel chaos in February and March as underground train staff press their case over staffing levels with another round of strikes.
NEW HAVEN, Conn., Jan 27 A federal jury on Friday found former Jefferies Group bond trader Jesse Litvak guilty on one count of securities fraud for cheating his customers on bond prices, but acquitted him on nine other counts.
SAO PAULO, Jan 27 General Atlantic LLC has tapped Latin America Managing Director Martín Escobari to become co-chairman of the U.S. private equity firm's global investment committee, a Brazilian blog said on Friday.