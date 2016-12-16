Dec 16 Celsion Corp :

* Expect to initiate additional sites for Phase III Optima trial in Vietnam in early 2017

* Recently met with China Food and Drug Administration (CFDA) to discuss ongoing Phase 3 Optima program and regulatory pathway for Thermodox in China

* CFDA informed Co if Phase 3 Optima trial is successful, trial could serve as basis for a direct regulatory filing in China

* Phase III Optima study is expected to enroll up to 550 patients at up to 75 clinical sites in U.S., Europe, China, Asia Pacific

* Celsion Corporation announces progress with Thermodox development efforts in China and Asia Pacific

