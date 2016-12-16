UPDATE 1-London underground staff, BA cabin crew, to strike next month
LONDON, Jan 27 London commuters face more travel chaos in February and March as underground train staff press their case over staffing levels with another round of strikes.
Dec 16 Rexnord Corp
* Rexnord - on Dec 16, Chase Acquisition I, Inc, RBS Global Inc, Rexnord Llc,certain other domestic units entered into incremental assumption agreement
* Rexnord Corp- incremental assumption agreement provides for a new term loan in aggregate principal amount of approximately $1.6 billion -SEC filing
* Rexnord Corp - term refinancing loan has a maturity date of august 21, 2023-SEC filing
* Rexnord - proceeds of term refinancing loan were used to repay in full principal amount of existing term loans outstanding under existing agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, Jan 27 London commuters face more travel chaos in February and March as underground train staff press their case over staffing levels with another round of strikes.
NEW HAVEN, Conn., Jan 27 A federal jury on Friday found former Jefferies Group bond trader Jesse Litvak guilty on one count of securities fraud for cheating his customers on bond prices, but acquitted him on nine other counts.
SAO PAULO, Jan 27 General Atlantic LLC has tapped Latin America Managing Director Martín Escobari to become co-chairman of the U.S. private equity firm's global investment committee, a Brazilian blog said on Friday.