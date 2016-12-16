UPDATE 3-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 27
Jan 27 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were up 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open on Friday.
Dec 16 Blue Nile Inc
* Blue Nile - on Dec 16, Austrian Federal Competition Authority and Austrian cartel attorney provided clearance for deal with Bain Capital - sec filing Source text - bit.ly/2hDI1Ae Further company coverage:
Jan 27 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were up 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open on Friday.
Jan 27 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 27 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.