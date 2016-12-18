EU mergers and takeovers (Jan 25)
BRUSSELS, Jan 25 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Dec 18 (Reuters) -
* Sweden's SCA is nearing a deal to buy bsn medical for 2.7 billion euros including debt- FT,citing sources
* Deal could be unveiled as soon as Monday- FT,citing sources Source text : on.ft.com/2hxXWj8
BRUSSELS, Jan 25 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
LONDON, Jan 25 Luis Alvarez, the head of BT's multi-national corporate division, will take direct responsibility for the firm's European business following an Italian accounting scandal, a person familiar with the situation said.
FRANKFURT/LONDON, Jan 25 German regulators will meet more than 20 banks on Monday to spell out requirements for relocating some operations to Frankfurt, people familiar with the matter said, as the city accelerates plans to win over business from London after Brexit.