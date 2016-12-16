UPDATE 1-London underground staff, BA cabin crew, to strike next month
LONDON, Jan 27 London commuters face more travel chaos in February and March as underground train staff press their case over staffing levels with another round of strikes.
Dec 16 Avista Corp :
* Electric and natural gas general rate cases have concluded, with an order from Washington Utilities And Transportation Commission
* Commission's order denied Avista's proposed electric and natural gas rate increase requests of $38.6 million and $4.4 million
* Magnitude of the impact would provide Avista with no ability to earn 9.5 pct authorized return on equity during 2017
* In order, commission did not specifically disallow any of Avista's capital projects
* Says may also appeal to Thurston County Superior Court for relief, if such relief is not achieved through a petition to commission
* Commission's order will not change current electric and natural gas retail rates
* Says plans to file a petition for reconsideration and/or rehearing with commission, which is due within 10 days of commission's order
* If commission's order stands as-is, it could result in a reduction to co's earnings opportunity for 2017 in range of $0.20 to $0.30 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, Jan 27 London commuters face more travel chaos in February and March as underground train staff press their case over staffing levels with another round of strikes.
NEW HAVEN, Conn., Jan 27 A federal jury on Friday found former Jefferies Group bond trader Jesse Litvak guilty on one count of securities fraud for cheating his customers on bond prices, but acquitted him on nine other counts.
SAO PAULO, Jan 27 General Atlantic LLC has tapped Latin America Managing Director Martín Escobari to become co-chairman of the U.S. private equity firm's global investment committee, a Brazilian blog said on Friday.