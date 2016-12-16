Dec 16 Potash Ridge Corp :

* It has entered into a convertible security funding agreement

* Agreement up to approximately U.S.$11.8 million in two tranches

* Potash Ridge Corp - Each convertible security has a two-year term from date of issuance and will incur a simple interest rate obligation of 10 percent

* Potash Ridge Corp - Proceeds will be used to continue advancement of Corporation's valleyfield project in Québec and Blawn Mountain project in Utah Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: