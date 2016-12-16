Dec 16 Peabody Energy Corp :

* Peabody Energy Corp - work was ceased immediately and order was terminated without injury to any employees or damage to any equipment - sec filing

* Peabody-Inspector from mine safety,health administration alleged that miner was working on shorted battery without wearing all proper protective gear

* Peabody Energy Corp- on December 13, unit was issued an imminent danger order under section 107(a) of federal mine safety and health act of 1977

* Peabody energy corp - co's unit, peabody midwest mining's mine involved was wildcat hills underground mine located in saline county, illinois