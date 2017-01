Dec 16 Westrock Co :

* Westrock - in connection with retirements, board expects to reduce number of directors constituting full board from 14 to 12 directors - SEC filing

* Westrock Co- on Dec 12, G. Stephen Felker and Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III each informed co that he will retire from board of directors Source text bit.ly/2hGNsLU