* Joe and clara tsai foundation - stock sales plan allows for sale of up to about 6.5 million shares of alibaba group holding ltd's stock through oct 2017

* Joe and clara tsai foundation - in accordance with trading plan, sales will occur from time to time, to be executed by a third-party broker

* Joe and clara tsai foundation and affiliates of of joseph c. Tsai, executive vice chairman of alibaba group, adopt pre-arranged stock sales plan

* Joe and clara tsai foundation - the 6.5 million shares of alibaba group's stock represent about 8 percent of holdings under joseph tsai's beneficial ownership