Dec 16 Nikkei:

* Sapporo Holdings seeks to reduce interest-bearing liabilities by roughly 30 billion yen over next four years- Nikkei

* Sapporo Holdings expected to shed slightly more than one-tenth of overall debt, dropping to below 200 billion yen when current FY ends Dec. 31 - Nikkei