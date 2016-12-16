Dec 16 Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Acadia Pharmaceuticals-On Dec 15, co's Swiss subsidiary, Acadia Pharmaceuticals GmbH, entered into master services agreement with Siegfried AG

* Acadia Pharmaceuticals-Siegfried has agreed to manufacture, supply pimavanserin tartrate,pharmaceutical ingredient of nuplazid for commerical use

* Acadia Pharmaceuticals-Acadia GmbH has agreed to purchase from Siegfried specified percentages of commercial requirements of pimavanserin tartrate for U.S. & Europe

* Acadia Pharmaceuticals-Term of manufacturing agreement extends for five years and will automatically renew for subsequent two-year terms- SEC Filing