Dec 16 Omega Protein Corp :
* Says on Dec 15,co's unit entered into plea agreement with
U.S. Attorney's office for western district of Louisiana
* Omega Protein Corp- under plea agreement, subsidiary
agreed to plead guilty to two felony counts under clean water
act
* Omega Protein Corp- company will not be able to claim cost
of fine or community service contribution as business expenses
for tax purposes
* Omega Protein Corp- agreement to resolve previously
disclosed government investigation related to subsidiary's
Abbeville, Louisiana operations
* Says plea agreement provides that parties will jointly
recommend a sentence consisting of a $1.0 million fine
Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/2hQfDeT]
Further company coverage: