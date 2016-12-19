BRIEF-FIRST TRUST PORTFOLIOS REPORTS 6.04 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN HOLLY ENERGY PARTNERS
* REPORTS 6.04 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN HOLLY ENERGY PARTNERS LP AS OF DEC 31, 2016 - SEC FILING Source text (http://bit.ly/2koeQ6f) Further company coverage:
Dec 19 Zuoli Kechuang Micro-finance Co Ltd
* Board has been authorised to issue private domestic bonds in PRC with aggregate issue amount of not more than RMB600 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* REPORTS 6.04 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN HOLLY ENERGY PARTNERS LP AS OF DEC 31, 2016 - SEC FILING Source text (http://bit.ly/2koeQ6f) Further company coverage:
* SAYS HAS RAISED $34.3 MILLION IN EQUITY FINANCING FROM TOTAL OFFERING AMOUNT OF $38.6 MILLION - SEC FILING Source text (http://bit.ly/2jZhNcN)
Jan 24 President Donald Trump's nominee to run the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services told a U.S. panel on Tuesday that he wants to ensure people with pre-existing conditions have access to health insurance, though he did not specify how.