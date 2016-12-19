HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Jan. 24
Jan 24 U.S. President Donald Trump met with auto executives on Tuesday and also gave the energy industry a boost with action on pipelines. Highlights of the day follow:
Dec 19 A Soriano Corp
* Signed a deed of absolute sale dated dec 16 for sale of its Cebu Business Park Lot to Skyrise Realty And Development Corporation
* Deal for for total price of 397.1 million pesos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 24 U.S. President Donald Trump met with auto executives on Tuesday and also gave the energy industry a boost with action on pipelines. Highlights of the day follow:
* Biocon ltd says q3 net profit up 65% to 1.71 billion rupees
* Generali jumps on takeover speculation (Adds details, closing prices)