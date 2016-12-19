Dec 19 Shine Corporate Ltd -

* Company now forecasts to achieve statutory ebitda of $36mln to $40mln for fy2017 subject to outcome of impairment review

* "Company expects an impairment of up to $5mln may be required"

* Will be reviewing asset carrying value of its energy & resources practice at half-year ending 31 december 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: