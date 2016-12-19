Dec 19 Jumbo Interactive Ltd -

* Increased hy dividend from 2.0c to 3.0c planned

* Sees hy revenue about $15.3 million - a decrease of about 14%

* Forecast hy total transaction value of about $68 million - a decrease of about 16%

* Hy net profit after tax is expected to be in line with december 2015 half year

* "A higher dividend compared to december 2015 half year is planned"